Brexit: 'Plans in place' to minimise port delays in Wales
- Published
Plans are in place to minimise disruption at Welsh ports - especially Holyhead - as the UK enters a post-Brexit new year.
The EU Brexit transition period is over, and lorry drivers heading to and from the Republic of Ireland require additional paperwork to travel.
Temporary restrictions have been placed on the A55 approach to Holyhead, which is UK's second busiest passenger port.
The Welsh Government said it was doing what it could to "protect" the port.
Transport Minister Ken Skates said it was "imperative" contingency plans were in place for the island, as it wakes up to the new customs regime.
Ferry operators in Wales will now require freight customers to link customs information to their booking as they head for the Irish Republic.
"If they arrive without having done so they will not be able to enter the port," warned officials.
Brexit: The basics
- A Brexit deal has been agreed, days before the deadline. It means that the UK and the EU can continue to trade without extra taxes being put on goods.
- What took so long? The UK voted to leave the EU in 2016 and actually left on 31 January 2020, but leaders had until the end of 2020 to work out a trade deal.
- There are big changes. Although it's a trade deal that has been agreed, there are also be changes to how people travel between the EU and UK, and to the way they live and work.
The Welsh Government said a "worst case scenario" published by the UK suggested 40% to 70% of heavy goods vehicles arriving at ports after transition ended on New Year's Eve may not have the right documentation to travel.
The peak period for turning vehicles away is expected to be mid-January.
"We simply don't know whether things are going to work," said Rod McKenzie, who is managing director of policy for the body representing lorry drivers and operators, the Road Haulage Association.
"There is no question there will be problems, even if all the IT works, things could go wrong, and given traders' unfamiliarity with it there is the potential for a lot of mistakes to be made."
The association said it was more worried about "invisible delays" in the supply chain, rather than queues at ferry ports.
"Lorries might not leave their factory gate or depot because the paperwork isn't done," he said.
"It's really, really important that people try to get their paperwork right. The consequences of any mistakes will be a disruption of the supply chain."
He said the sector would know in about a week "how it's going".
Pembrokeshire council said it had been working to ensure any vehicles turned away from Pembroke Dock and Fishguard were dealt with away from the ports.
It has arranged overflow locations at Goodwick and Pembroke Dock for its own version of Dover's "Operation Stack", where lorries queue along the M20.
"The importance of Pembrokeshire's ports to the county, Wales and UK as a whole cannot be overestimated," said council leader David Simpson.
On Anglesey, a temporary contraflow is in force on the A55 expressway, eastbound between junctions two and four, allowing any traffic turned away from the port to be redirected back.
It will be moved to parking locations at Parc Cybi on the outskirts of the town, and if necessary, lorries will be parked on the cordoned-off A55 sections.
"We will monitor the situation carefully and as soon as it's safe to do so we will remove the temporary contraflow," said Mr Skates.
"While the next few days are expected to be quiet, we know it will become busier as we approach mid-January.
"Our aim is to do what we can to protect the port, town of Holyhead and wider community from any possible disruption."
Ferry operator Stena Line is also responsible for running Holyhead Port.
It said the system of pre-boarding customs notifications for hauliers went live on 31 December "and is working".
Its officials said they were expecting a "quiet few days" as the sector slowly returns from the Christmas break, and following stockpiling by industries in the run-up to the end of the transition period.
"We can't get complacent over the next few days," said a Stena spokesman.
"It's when freight levels come back up that we'll know whether the systems are really working and whether the hauliers are ready. That will be the real test."