Morriston Hospital to be powered by solar farm
A £5.7m solar farm is set to provide a Welsh hospital with almost a quarter of its power.
The 4-megawatt development will be built on land at Brynwhillach Farm and linked to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, by a 1.86 mile (3km) cable.
Health board bosses hope the facility - which is set to be operational by the summer - will cut electricity bills by £500,000 a year.
In total, 10,000 panels will provide the power from the 14-hectare site.
The Swansea Bay health board was awarded £13.5m by the Welsh Government for the solar farm and other energy-saving and carbon-reducing measures.
It currently spends about £6.9m a year on electricity, gas, water, and sewage treatment, but that figure is expected to keep rising.
The investment in the solar farm and energy-reducing schemes will lead to a minimum saving of £1.5m a year and reduce carbon emissions by about 3,000 tonnes annually.
Other measures include changing light fittings, improving insulation and upgrading building management systems at Morriston and Singleton hospitals in the city.