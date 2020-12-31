BBC News

Morriston Hospital to be powered by solar farm

Published
image copyrightSwansea Bay University Health Board
image captionAt peak production times, it is hoped the system will produce enough electricity for the whole hospital

A £5.7m solar farm is set to provide a Welsh hospital with almost a quarter of its power.

The 4-megawatt development will be built on land at Brynwhillach Farm and linked to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, by a 1.86 mile (3km) cable.

Health board bosses hope the facility - which is set to be operational by the summer - will cut electricity bills by £500,000 a year.

In total, 10,000 panels will provide the power from the 14-hectare site.

The Swansea Bay health board was awarded £13.5m by the Welsh Government for the solar farm and other energy-saving and carbon-reducing measures.

  • Tesco 'to source energy from Anglesey solar farm'
  • Swansea homes retrofitted with smart tech

It currently spends about £6.9m a year on electricity, gas, water, and sewage treatment, but that figure is expected to keep rising.

The investment in the solar farm and energy-reducing schemes will lead to a minimum saving of £1.5m a year and reduce carbon emissions by about 3,000 tonnes annually.

Other measures include changing light fittings, improving insulation and upgrading building management systems at Morriston and Singleton hospitals in the city.

Related Topics

  • Solar power
  • Swansea Bay University Health Board
  • Welsh government

More on this story

  • Tesco 'to source energy from Anglesey solar farm'

    Published
    17 November

  • Renewable energy: Swansea homes retrofitted with smart tech

    Published
    29 November