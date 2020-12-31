Covid: 'No party is worth the risk' warning in Wales
- Published
"No party is worth the risk", is the warning from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
It described New Year's Eve as "one of its pinch points", and asked people to celebrate at home during Wales' coronavirus lockdown.
Concern was also raised about people visiting beauty spots to celebrate, including the Brecon Beacons.
Denbighshire councillor Martyn Holland said rangers will deter people making a "pilgrimage" to one peak.
"The number of visitors over the last few days has also raised potential concerns about New Year's Eve when traditionally many people head for the top of Moel Famau to see in the new year," he said.
"Under normal circumstances this would not give us cause for concern but at a time when Covid-19 has placed Wales in lockdown, all New Year's Eve parties have been cancelled and that pubs, etc., are closed, there is a worry that many more people will try to make this pilgrimage this year."
North Wales Police officers and rangers are set to patrol the area and look at closing roads if the weather deteriorates.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn warned people not to visit beauty spots in the Brecon Beacons such as Pen y Fan or invite others into their homes for parties.
"We are used to seeing people going to those areas for the natural beauty, and when snow is on the ground it makes it even more attractive, but it is really really important that we get the messages out that now is not the time," he said.
Meanwhile, the Welsh Ambulance Service is urging people to see in the new year safely at home.
With the country in lockdown and the UK on the verge of a full vaccination programme, it described this as "a critical time".
Director of Operations Lee Brooks said the entire healthcare sector is "currently under extreme pressure", saying "no party is worth the risk".
He asked people to play their part in helping, adding: "You can do this by not taking any unnecessary risks around the home, only consuming alcohol moderately and of course not hosting or attending any gatherings."
Regional Utilisation Manager Gill Pleming said: "Traditionally, tonight is one of our pinch points, and last New Year's Eve alone we received 946 emergency calls.
"We would appeal to people to help us drive this figure down."
'Do the right thing'
Chief constable for Gwent Police, Pam Kelly, reminded people Covid restrictions meant friends and families could not get together to celebrate the new year.
She said: "We're asking the people of Gwent to do the right thing for their community and celebrate differently this year by staying home."
She also urged those thinking of visiting beauty spots to "stop and consider their actions".
"Coronavirus levels remain high across much of Gwent and by following Welsh Government advice we're all saving lives and protecting the NHS," she added.