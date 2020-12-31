Covid: Wales' hospital cases hitting highest levels
- Published
More than a third of patients in hospital are being treated for Covid-19, new figures from NHS Wales show.
In Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, more than half of its patients are being treated for the virus.
The number of people with Covid in critical care or on ventilation are the highest it has seen in the pandemic.
The 2,610 Covid patients in hospital across the country on Wednesday - up 252 (11%) on the previous week - is a new record.
The number of recovering patients - those still too ill to be discharged - are also at their highest levels.
Figures from NHS Wales Informatics, the first since before Christmas, show:
- Cardiff and Vale health board had seen a 21.5% rise in Covid patients in a week
- Numbers have risen over the week in all areas, while Cwm Taf Morgannwg has the most patients - 627 - which means 52% of all patients in the health board's hospitals have Covid-19
- The proportion is 48% in Aneurin Bevan health board
- Of those in hospital on 30 December- 1,618 were confirmed Covid patients, 181 were suspected of having Covid and 811 were recovering from the virus. Recovering patients were not counted until the end of May, but this number is by far the highest level we've seen since then
- Covid patients made up 34% of all patients in hospital. This compares with about 18% at the end of May and has been steadily rising in the past two weeks. Patients who are recovering from Covid - still in hospital but not showing symptoms for 14 days or more - make up more than 10.5% of those in hospital
There were 119 patients being treated on invasive ventilated beds, including in critical care, for confirmed or suspected coronavirus on 30 December - 17 more than a week ago, but figures have been at their highest numbers since late April.
At the very peak of the pandemic in critical care, hospitals in Wales were looking after 164 patients.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board had 30 patients in critical care or on invasive ventilation on 30 December. The number has been as high as 36 in recent days and these are the highest numbers it has seen in the pandemic.
The health board said it was "under the most severe pressure".
Betsi Cadwaladr health board has seen some of the highest numbers it has experienced in its critical care units - there were 19 on Wednesday, but there were as many as 24 just after Christmas.
Dr Richard Pugh, an intensive care consultant at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, said: "Cases are going up week by week in north wales and in north east Wales the number of cases per week is above the average for Wales.
"This means things are going to become more difficult in the coming weeks.
"This week has been particularly demanding for critical care, we are considerably above our funded routine capacity, we've extended into non-critical care areas such as theatre recovery and we're having to anticipate the knock-on effect of increasing community transmission."
Hospital admissions are also at their highest point since mid-May.
Daily admissions of confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases were running at a daily seven-day average of 123 on 30 December.
Covid admissions make up more than 17% of all hospital admissions, but the figures do not break down how many people caught Covid while in hospital.
Latest infection figures show there were 205 new hospital onset cases in the week to 27 December, according to Public Health Wales.
In total, nearly 2,900 Covid cases linked to hospital infections have been reported since September.
On Wednesday, the BMA in Wales said vaccinating staff had to be a priority and it was concerned to hear some NHS staff were struggling to access one.
"You can't run a health service without staff and with many isolating or actually having the virus themselves, we're in danger of a collapse," said Dr David Bailey, chairman of BMA Wales.