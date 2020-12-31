Covid vaccine: Wales to get 40,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs next week
- Published
Wales will get 40,000 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine next week, the doctor leading the rollout has said.
Dr Gillian Richardson described getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people across Wales as a "huge task".
She said it was "excellent news" the two doses could be administered up to 12 weeks apart, meaning more people could get their first jab sooner.
But it will be a while before the vaccine "turns the corner on hospitalisations", she warned.
When asked how long the rollout would take, she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We can only give it at the rate at which it arrives, so some of that is not predictable with some of the international players in the vaccine manufacturing world but of course with Oxford we have a lot more control.
"So, by the time the Oxford-AstraZeneca is manufactured using a good steady flow, we'll be able to give you some of those predictions, but just now what we can say is we are doing those that are most vulnerable first, and we will get to everybody in their turn - please bear with us."
She urged people to follow Wales' coronavirus restrictions as they celebrate new year: "Please for everybody - take extra care.
"That 'hands, face, space' message is really important, especially tonight, celebrate safely and enjoy yourself safely.
"It's going to be a while before we see vaccine turn the corner on those hospitalisations."
Dr Helen Alefounder, a GP in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, said she had not been told what date she would be administering the jab from, but planning was in full swing.
She said: "It's not just as simple as somebody turning up and having a vaccination, it's everything else that has to be considered with it.
"Logistically it's a huge, huge ask.
"However, we do it every year for flu, so we really have a good background knowledge of everything that we need to do and everything we need to provide.
"It's just simple things like making sure that there's places for people to park and making sure that you can maintain social distancing and making sure that you can allow people time to sit afterwards after their vaccine in case of reactions."
'Teetering on the brink'
Dr Dai Samuel, a consultant hepatologist at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been working on Covid wards during the pandemic.
He said the rollout of a second vaccine was good news, but urged people to still follow restrictions: "The position with the vaccine is very good but we are in an acute situation.
"It's very difficult across the NHS. We are teetering on the brink. A few days of bad luck can bring us to our knees. It's very challenging.
"I just say [to people], carry on listening to what you have been told for months."