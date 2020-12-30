Covid: Cardigan minor injuries unit shut for staff to help with pandemic

A minor injuries unit in Ceredigion has been closed so staff can be redeployed to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hywel Dda University Health Board said the closure would be temporary and would be under constant review until it is safe to re-open.
The unit at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre usually operates five days a week during normal working hours.
Patients have been asked to call 111 if they need assistance.
Alternatively they can visit the 111 symptom checker or go to their local pharmacy.