Met Office issue more snow and ice warnings for Wales
- Published
Further warnings for snow and ice have been issued to parts of Wales.
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for much of north Wales to start at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday and end at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
They have also issued a snow and ice warning for 10:00 GMT Wednesday to 06:00 GMT Thursday, for areas in south Wales.
They warn it could cause difficult driving conditions and disruptions.
❄️Morning! Showers will spread southwards today, some wintry with a chance of hail, sleet and snow. Generally a bit drier and brighter this afternoon. But warnings in place for a risk of snow and ice tomorrow. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hCFcchONtw— Sue Charles (@Sue_Charles) December 29, 2020
It comes after more warnings earlier in the week, with Storm Bella bringing gusts of more than 80mph in Wales that caused power cuts and travel disruption.
Western Power said more than 1,700 properties had been left without power during the weekend.
Much of Wales has been battered by strong winds and heavy rain this week, just days after homes and businesses were hit by flooding.