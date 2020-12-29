BBC News

Met Office issue more snow and ice warnings for Wales

Published
image copyrightMET OFFICE
image captionOne warning for ice starts at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday in North Wales

Further warnings for snow and ice have been issued to parts of Wales.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for much of north Wales to start at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday and end at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.

They have also issued a snow and ice warning for 10:00 GMT Wednesday to 06:00 GMT Thursday, for areas in south Wales.

They warn it could cause difficult driving conditions and disruptions.

image copyrightMET OFFICE
image captionAreas of south Wales could see snow up until New Year's Eve
It comes after more warnings earlier in the week, with Storm Bella bringing gusts of more than 80mph in Wales that caused power cuts and travel disruption.

Western Power said more than 1,700 properties had been left without power during the weekend.

Much of Wales has been battered by strong winds and heavy rain this week, just days after homes and businesses were hit by flooding.

image captionLlandrindod Wells was one of the areas to see significant snow on Monday

