Covid: Lockdown visits to Brecon Beacons 'disappointing'
An intensive care consultant has said he was "very disappointed" to see crowds in the Brecon Beacons during Wales' nationwide lockdown.
On Monday, cars filled a car park below Pen y Fan, the highest mountain in southern Britain, as much of the country was put on alert for snow.
Wales' alert level four restrictions only allow travel if it is essential.
Dr David Hepburn said he understands why people want to visit beauty spots but he said it was against the rules.
He added that it was still unclear what impact Christmas had had on case numbers.
"All the hospitals across the health board are now very, very full," said Dr Hepburn, who works as a consultant in the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
"In terms of the intensive care unit actually where we're managing to sort of hold our footprint, and we haven't exploded, you know we haven't burst our banks as yet.
"But we've still got quite a lot of time to go before this pandemic is under control, so really anything could happen over the next month or so."
Aled Davies, the deputy leader of Powys County Council and the leader of the Welsh Conservatives within the council, said that he was "not angry... just disappointed" to see people seemingly travelling to exercise in the Brecon Beacons.
Mr Davies said: "I can understand why people want to get out into the fresh air" but that "the rules are very, very clear around this".
"It is very clear and very simple and it is disappointing to see so many people travelling up to Pen Y Fan," he told BBC Radio Wales,
"Just stay at home and take exercise locally, it's so important."
What are the rules about travelling to exercise in Wales?
From 20 December, Wales has been in a nationwide level four lockdown.
Travelling is only allowed for essential purposes, such as for work and for caring responsibilities. International travel is also not allowed.
People are still allowed out of their homes to exercise, for unlimited times and periods each day, but must maintain social distancing, and not exercise with anyone outside their household.
Exercise should start and finish from your home, and the Welsh Government has urged people to avoid activities that involve a "significant degree of risk", such as water sports and wild swimming.