Storm Bella: Gusts of 83mph recorded in Wales
- Published
Gusts of more than 80mph have been recorded as Storm Bella caused disruption to Wales.
Western Power said about 1,000 homes have been left without power in south Wales, including 480 in Monmouthshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said road conditions were "treacherous", with many reports of fallen trees.
On Saturday evening a gust of 83mph was recorded at Aberdaron, Gwynedd, amid a Met Office weather warning.
An amber warning for wind, covering the south and west coast of the country, is in place until 09:00 GMT but a warning for rain in Wales has been lifted.
A weather warning for snow and ice on Sunday night has been issued for parts of north Wales.
The bad weather comes just days after homes and businesses were hit by flooding.
Natural Resources Wales have several flood warnings in place in Powys, Monmouthshire and Pembrokeshire.