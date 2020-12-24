Conman who claimed Tom Cruise links died with Covid-19
A "fantasist" fraudster who convinced international investors Tom Cruise wanted to buy a £50m mansion from him died with Covid-19.
Keith Morgan was due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday for a proceeds of crime hearing.
But the conman, from Church Village, Pontypridd, died at the University Hospital of Wales.
A pre-inquest hearing was told Morgan was an acute admission to A&E on 4 December with "shortness of breath".
South Wales Central Coroner's officer, Jane Bowen, said he had previously been to the hospital on 30 November with "a history of a positive Covid swab".
Ms Bowen said: "He was admitted to the intensive care unit with increasing cardiovascular and respiratory support, but he continued to deteriorate and he passed away on the 10 December."
She told coroner Graeme Hughes the cause of death was Covid-19, as well as a duodenal ulcer, hypertension and diabetes.
Mr Hughes said: "Given the known circumstances, and the fact that Mr Morgan's death will be investigated by the prison and probation services ombudsman, and the Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, I will not list this hearing for final inquest at this time, because there will be a number of procedural considerations for me to rule upon."
A pre-inquest review will be held on 10 September 2021.