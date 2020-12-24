Storm Bella: Met Office Boxing Day weather warnings for Wales
- Published
There have been warnings of further floods with Storm Bella set to bring more rain and wind to Wales from Boxing Day.
A yellow rain warning has been issued for Wales by the Met Office from 18:00 GMT on Saturday to 09:00 on Sunday.
It said there was a "small chance" homes and businesses could flood.
An amber warning for wind is in place from 22:00 GMT on Saturday to 09:00 on Sunday.
Strong south-westerly winds in parts of south Wales could reach 60-70mph, the Met Office said.
It warned that 40-60mm of rain could fall on hilly areas while 15-25mm is expected more widely.
The warnings follow parts of Wales waking up to a flood clean-up on Christmas Eve.