Covid: 2,500 infections in Wales hospital outbreaks
By Ben Price
BBC News
- Published
Almost 2,500 Covid-19 infections have been linked to outbreaks in Welsh hospitals since October, figures show.
There were 263 probable or definite infections in a hospital setting in the week to 20 December, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
Carole Egan said her father Alan Lloyd, 82, died with Covid-19 after he was admitted to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with chronic back pain.
Swansea Bay health board said it takes the matter "extremely seriously".
PHW's figures also show the number of infections in hospitals is decreasing in most parts of Wales, with only Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB) in mid and west Wales seeing an increase.
Despite falling numbers, Cwm Taf Morganwg health board had the highest number of hospital infections in Wales for the second week in a row.
In total, 261 people have died within the Cwm Taf health board area after being infected in hospital. No other health board publishes this figure.
BBC Wales has spoken to families whose loved ones have been infected with Covid-19 in hospital.
Ms Egan's father was admitted to Morriston Hospital in September suffering from chronic back pain.
He developed a blood infection and was put on a dose of intensive antibiotics.
After four weeks, he tested positive for Covid-19 and despite not developing serious symptoms for nearly a fortnight, he died just days later.
"All those months at home where he'd kept himself safe, he didn't go out, and I just don't think he should have caught it in hospital," said Ms Egan.
"I understand it's difficult because people will be asymptomatic, and you will have staff working in areas and around people with no symptoms, but with the rising levels at the moment it looks like it's getting worse."
Malcolm Rae, 72, was diagnosed with cancer after he was admitted to Morriston Hospital at the end of November due to severe back pain.
Nearly two weeks later he developed coronavirus symptoms and a test confirmed he had Covid-19.
Mr Rae's son, Mark, said his father was told by a nurse that coronavirus was "rife" in the hospital.
He said his father saw patients with Covid using bathroom facilities intended for non-Covid patients and visitors not wearing face coverings.
Mr Rae said his father's health has deteriorated since coming home as a result of getting Covid.
"He felt let down that more wasn't done to protect him from the virus," said Mark Rae.
"He wanted to get out of there sooner than he did but obviously couldn't due to having Covid. He did say that he felt sorry for the nurses because they were clearly very stretched."
Swansea Bay University Health Board said hospital infections were "highly regrettable, disappointing and distressing".
A spokesman added that each patient is tested on admission to allow separation of infected and non-infected patients, and that "safety remains our top priority".
Gaynor Roche, 77, from Cardiff, was admitted to the city's University Hospital of Wales at the beginning of December after experiencing breathing difficulties.
She spent two days in an assessment area while she waited for the results of a Covid-19 test, which came back negative, and she was then moved to a cardiology ward.
However her grandson James Marshall said she phoned him "in tears" one afternoon after she claimed a Covid-19 patient was moved to her ward.
Mr Marshall said his grandmother was distressed and worried about the cleanliness of the ward, which was placed in lockdown, and the family is relieved she has now returned home for Christmas.
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said a patient on the same ward as Ms Roche had tested positive for Covid-19 after being admitted, adding it was "reassuring to note no other patients including Mrs Roche contracted Covid-19".
A spokeswoman added that "patient safety is our utmost priority".
The Welsh Government has also been asked to comment.