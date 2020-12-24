Flooding dampens Christmas spirit as homes and shops hit
- Published
Household and businesses are waking to a Christmas Eve clean-up, after emergency services faced hundreds of calls for flooding help.
Downpours on Wednesday saw the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service deal with 500 calls in a matter of hours.
Firefighters were called out to reports of flooding at properties in Cardiff, Newport, Monmouthshire and the Vale of Glamorgan.
Parts of the M4 and M48 motorways were closed and train services cancelled.
In Newport city centre, shops and roads were flooded in places.
Arnolds Lighting and Electrical on Skinner Street said on social media: "There are no words to describe the devastation... water is now almost over the top of the counter. We have lost everything. What a 2020."
Newport's council leader Jane Mudd said all its available teams were out on Wednesday evening "doing everything we can do to assist as much as possible in the worst affected areas".
A Met Office weather warning was in place until 02:00 GMT on Thursday affecting most of Wales, apart from parts of six counties in north Wales.
Train services were suspended in parts of south Wales, including stretches between Cardiff and Bridgend and Newport and Hereford.
Valleys lines between Pontypridd and Treherbert and services between Cardiff and Barry were also stopped while flooding also meant services to and from Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire were also disrupted.
The M4 was closed between junctions 24 and 23A Magor, with the M48 also closed heading towards Chepstow.
Routes around parts of Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan, including at Culverhouse Cross were flooded, and closed to traffic.
Cardiff council called on residents to help clear drains of debris and leaves to reduce water levels.
A spokesman said: "The rain has filled up the brooks and streams which are now higher than the outfalls. This means the drains can't empty and are consequently backing up."
Wednesday was initially supposed to be the first day of more relaxed coronavirus rules for Christmas, but these were tightened when Wales went into lockdown early over the weekend.