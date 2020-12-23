BBC News

Covid: Asymptomatic South Wales Police officers face tests

The lateral flow tests will give a result within half an hour

Coronavirus tests will be carried out on South Wales Police officers who are asymptomatic, it has been announced.

The aim of the four-week pilot is to reduce the numbers off work self-isolating, despite not being infected, following contact with a person who has tested positive.

A similar system will operate with staff and students at schools and colleges.

The lateral flow tests used will give a result in about 30 minutes.

It means those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive will not have to self-isolate if their test comes back negative.

"The nature of frontline police work is such that there is extensive interaction with often more vulnerable members of the public - resulting in a heightened risk of transmission, infection and requirement for self-isolation," said Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

"This is resulting in a detrimental impact on police workforce capacity to address day-to-day routine law enforcement commitments."

The testing method has been used widely during the pandemic

He said "particular pressures" facing the south Wales force meant the trial would be rolled out there first.

Ch Supt Andy Valentine, said: "When officers and staff have symptoms of Covid-19 or test positive, their close contacts are legally obliged to self-isolate for 10 days. 

"Due to the uncontrolled nature of our work, these contacts can be numerous and have a significant impact on the individuals involved and on resource levels."

