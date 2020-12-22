Gwernaffield cyclist death: Appeal for driver and passenger
Police investigating a cyclist's death want to speak to the occupants of a vehicle seen near the scene of where he is thought to have crashed.
Paul Jones, 54, from Gwernaffield, Flintshire, was taken to hospital on 21 November and died five days later.
North Wales Police said the hospital told officers he had been brought in after coming off his bike in his home village.
The force said a dark-coloured vehicle was seen in the area at the time.
A witness has reported seeing the vehicle stop outside a property on Cilcain Road shortly after midnight on Sunday 22 November, the force said.
It said the witness reported seeing a female passenger getting out and walking up to where the incident happened before returning to the vehicle which turned around and drove off in the direction it had travelled from.
Mr Jones' daughters have previously issued a tribute, describing him as a much-loved man with a heart of gold.