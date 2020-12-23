Flooding and travel concern amid Wales weather warning
Heavy rain could cause flooding and travel disruption across parts of Wales, according to the Met Office.
It said some areas could see up to 70mm (2.8in) of rain between 06:00 GMT on Wednesday and Christmas Eve.
Its weather warning covers most of Wales' 22 local authorities, apart from the six counties in north Wales.
Southern and eastern Wales could see the worst of the rain, with up to 40mm (1.6in) elsewhere.
On Saturday, parts of Carmarthen flooded after the River Towy burst its banks and there was a landslip at Wattstown in Rhondda Cynon Taf following heavy rain.
The Met Office warned the heavy rain would be accompanied by strong winds during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings," it said.