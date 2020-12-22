Cardiff drug deaths: Man admits deals linked to two deaths
A drug dealer has admitted supplying Class A drugs to a student and a man who both later died.
Cardiff University law student Megan Pollitt, 18, from Rugby, Warwickshire, was found collapsed at her halls on 14 November and died two days later.
Rhys Trezise, 25, from Radyr in Cardiff lost consciousness at a party, also on the same day, and died the next.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Lanoi Liddell admitted four charges of supplying and offering to supply drugs.
The 23-year-old from Cardiff pleaded guilty to supplying MDMA, and the anaesthetic drug ketamine, between October and November and also offering to supply cocaine and ketamine.
Police said they believed the deaths of both Ms Pollitt and Mr Trezise, an estate agent, could be connected to the drug ketamine, although post-mortem examinations have proved inconclusive.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Liddell he could expect "a substantial period of imprisonment, which was unavoidable".
In mitigation, Trezise's defence barrister Andrew Taylor told the court his client had "faced many difficulties in his life".
Mr Taylor said he has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression and autism.
Liddell was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 22 February.