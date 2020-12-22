Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine clinics to be set up in Wales
- Published
Clinics will be set up for people over 80 to have their Covid jabs once the next vaccine is approved for use, the Welsh Government has said.
Currently vaccinations for that age group are focused on care home residents and patients in hospital.
Nearly 11,000 people in Wales had been vaccinated up to 16 December.
Sarah Gilbert, lead researcher for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine said earlier this week its jab was "not too far off" being given the go-ahead by regulators.
So far, only the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine has been approved for use in the UK which became the first country in the world to start using it.
Another vaccine, Moderna, is also seeking approval from UK regulators.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Many people over 80 would like to have vaccination at their local primary care practice.
"We are making arrangements for clinics to be held in practices using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, once this has been approved for use."
Meanwhile, a testing centre is being set up in Newport to provide more appointments over the Christmas period.
The testing unit will be located at the overflow car park at Tredegar House.