'Despite Covid, why 2020 was the best year of my life'
For many, 2020 has been a year to forget, what with a global pandemic, multiple lockdowns and devastating job losses.
Wales is now in its third lockdown of the year after months of Covid restrictions and disruption to travel, business and seeing loved ones.
Despite this, for some it has been a year of change and one to remember.
We heard from people across Wales on why this year has been good for them, against all the odds.
'The best year of my life'
Adapting to life with a newborn is no easy task, but for Fiona Lugg-Widger, 2020 was the ideal year for it.
Ms Lugg-Widger, from Cardiff, said working from home with her husband when Wales went into lockdown meant she could still breastfeed her daughter Jasmin and watch her grow.
"In January I gave birth to my daughter and I've spent this year watching her grow and learn and its been fascinating to watch her develop her personality.
"I hear everybody saying it's been their worst year, but despite everything, this has been the best year of my life."
Ms Lugg-Widger returned to work as a research fellow at Cardiff University's Centre for Trials Research after her maternity leave.
Her department has been working on co-ordinating volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine development, among other trials.
"It's been really lovely to be with her every day of her development, her cheekiness is starting to come out," she said.
"Yes it's been hard doing it without the extra family support but we've done it as a team, a family unit and for that I'm proud."
'Focusing on the bees and me'
Katie Hayward, who runs Felin Honeybees Honey Farm And Education Centre on Anglesey, said 2020 has helped her reprioritise and "focus on things that matter" including business and family.
"Spring is usually crazy for us, it is an 80-hour week, so when the world stopped it was great, because it forced me to put the breaks on," she said.
The 43-year-old, who was on the shielding list, also featured in a film on beekeeping this year.
"It was quite nice focusing on the bees and me, rather than everything else that was going on. It was five hours where I didn't need to worry."
'Now I don't miss out on bedtime stories'
When Wales went into lockdown in March, Cardiff barrister Angharad Price began shielding due to severe asthma.
However, Ms Price said changing to working from home made a "massive difference" to her family life, compared to long hours in the office.
"I'm lucky I'm employed, but I worked long days, so getting home for bedtime was always such a struggle.
"But this year we've done all sorts of things that we've never done in the past."
The mum-of-two from Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan, said initially the prospect of childcare was "horrific".
"How on earth are you going to amuse two three-year-olds at home all of the time?
"We were so used to them going to nursery, but then afterwards we did assault courses in our garden, drawing chalk rainbows on the driveway, painting, making poppies, it made a massive difference spending more time with my children."
Ms Price said she has also done "heaps of virtual races" this year, whereas previously it could be a case of "trying to squeeze everything around bedtimes".
"This year has taught us to do more things together and we've learnt to keep in contact with more people."
'Fitter than I have been in years'
After 30 years in Australia, Nicola Squires returned to Wales in February this year, where she found lockdown "put a stop to normality" and getting her new life together.
But she said 10 months on she is keeping positive.
"Now, I have my own transport, I am fitter than I have been in years, and the cherry on top, I now have a job."