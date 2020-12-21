Old St Mellons delivery driver attacked with hammer
- Published
A driver was attacked with a hammer as he made a delivery to a house in Cardiff, police said.
He fought the assailant off, who then tried to steal from his van and demanded the keys, before fleeing empty-handed.
It happened as the driver made a delivery on Druidstone Road, Old St Mellons, at 08:45 GMT on Monday.
South Wales Police praised the victim for showing great courage and appealed for witnesses.
A spokesman described the attacker hitting him several times with the hammer, as he fought to defend himself.
The attacker then searched the van, and, after the victim refused to hand over the keys, ran off. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Det Sgt Alex Bartley said: "This was a very distressing incident for the victim who showed great courage in confronting the suspect."
Police described the suspect as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, 30 years old and with short blonde-ginger hair. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket and trousers, and spoke with an Eastern European accent.