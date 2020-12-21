Covid outbreak declared at Swansea DVLA contact centre
- Published
A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at the UK vehicle licensing agency's contact centre in Swansea.
Public Health Wales says there have been 352 cases of Covid-19 at the DVLA centre at Swansea Vale in Llansamlet since September.
Sixty-two cases have been identified at the call centre since the beginning of December.
Staff are being asked to get tested for the virus at the site over the next two days.
Health officials said it was "inevitable" to see spread in the workplace as cases of Covid in the community increased.
But the level of infections at the centre has prompted intervention.
The Swansea Bay University Health Board has set up a testing facility at the Sandringham Park site, and is continuing to work with the DVLA to manage the outbreak.
"We would like to encourage all staff at the contact centre to take up the offer of testing available on the site until Wednesday, 23 December," said Siôn Lingard from Public Health Wales.
"Finding cases early is key to reducing transmission and risks to those around you.
"But workers in any workplace may be at risk from infection in social or household settings."