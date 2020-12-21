Pontypridd schools shake-up given green light in appeal
A £37m shake-up of schools will go ahead after Rhondda Cynon Taf council appealed against a court decision which halted plans earlier this year.
Primaries and sixth-forms were due to close, to be replaced by two "super schools" for ages three to 16, and a new Welsh-medium school in Pontypridd.
Plans were halted in September when the High Court ruled closure plans were not referred to the Welsh Government.
But appeal court judges concluded the council did act as it should have done.
Proposals are for all post-16 education to move to Bryncelynnog Comprehensive in Beddau and Coleg y Cymoedd in Nantgarw.
Two new three to 16 schools are also planned for Pontypridd and Hawthorn, with a new Welsh medium primary at Heol y Celyn in Rhydyfelin.
The council hoped the new schools would be up and running by September 2022, but the High Court said in July the authority had breached the School Standards and Organisation (Wales) Act 2013.
A proposal to close the sixth form at Cardinal Newman RC Comprehensive had gone to Education Minister Kirsty Williams for approval but not those for Pontypridd and Hawthorn High Schools, which would close entirely under the shake-up.
Campaigners also said the closure of Welsh language primaries to create a larger hub at Rhydyfelin would have a negative impact with the loss of schools in a number of communities.
'Ambitious plan'
However, Appeal Court judges have said the council did act as it should have, and there would be an increase in the number of Welsh language primary school places overall.
Cabinet member for education Joy Rosser said: "(It) will now allow us to proceed with our ambitious plan to transform education in the Greater Pontypridd area."
Campaign group Our Child First said it would leave the university town of Pontypridd with no sixth form provision, with it moving to nearby areas.
It added: "Whilst we have always welcomed the investment at the Heol y Celyn site, it is not the right location to serve the communities of northern Pontypridd who have a long history of having to fight for Welsh medium provision as if it were a privilege and not a right."