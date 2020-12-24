Christmas 2020: People urged to sing Silent Night carol from doorstep
With many carol services cancelled across Wales, people are being urged to sing a carol from their doorsteps on Christmas Eve instead.
Silent Night has been chosen by the Church in Wales for people to sing at 19:00 GMT tonight.
The Reverend Kevin Ellis, vicar of Bro Eleth in the Diocese of Bangor, said the song is a "simple and effective way" to tell the Christmas story.
Religious services are still open to the public under Wales' level 4 rules.
However, under the new restrictions, the Welsh Government has advised people to avoid congregating with others who they do not live with.
Mr Ellis said: "A carol for Wales will hopefully, in the strangest of times and a single moment, bring people together, even though we are apart."
He said singing the carol helps to "focus on the fragility and gift of life".
The Church in Wales said Silent Night was chosen because it is neither English nor Welsh in origin; it was written in Austria and is known in many languages.
The Reverend Rebecca Sparey-Taylor, priest-in-charge in the Denbigh mission area, who also organised the initiative, said it is "comforting to know we can still unit with others" through song amid a pandemic and restrictions.
"It's about celebrating Christmas in a traditional way, raising our voices across our villages and towns to spread joy and peace across Wales and beyond," she said.
The Bishop of Bangor, Andy John said the song "speaks of something strong and bright in hard times".
The Church in Wales said people can register to show they are taking part and access the sheet music online.