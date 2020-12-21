Heavy rain warning for south Wales ahead of Christmas
Heavy rain could bring some flooding to parts of south Wales ahead of Christmas.
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for downpours across all south-east and south-west Wales counties on Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecasters said they expected up to 40mm (1.5in) of rain, with some locations seeing as much as 70mm (2.75in) over the two days.
The heaviest of the rain will be on Wednesday evening into Christmas Eve.
The Met Office said there was a "small chance that homes and businesses could flooded", difficult driving conditions and potential road closures.
The heavy rain will also be accompanied by strong north to north-easterly winds during Wednesday evening and overnight.
The affected counties include:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys (southern areas)
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan