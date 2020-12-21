BBC News

Heavy rain warning for south Wales ahead of Christmas


image copyrightDafydd Williams
image captionThe latest warning follows flooding in parts of Wales at the weekend, including the River Towy at Carmarthen

Heavy rain could bring some flooding to parts of south Wales ahead of Christmas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for downpours across all south-east and south-west Wales counties on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters said they expected up to 40mm (1.5in) of rain, with some locations seeing as much as 70mm (2.75in) over the two days.

The heaviest of the rain will be on Wednesday evening into Christmas Eve.

The Met Office said there was a "small chance that homes and businesses could flooded", difficult driving conditions and potential road closures.

The heavy rain will also be accompanied by strong north to north-easterly winds during Wednesday evening and overnight.

image copyrightMet Office
image captionThe band of rain will stretch across south-east and south-west Wales

The affected counties include:

  • Blaenau Gwent
  • Bridgend
  • Caerphilly
  • Cardiff
  • Carmarthenshire
  • Merthyr Tydfil
  • Monmouthshire
  • Neath Port Talbot
  • Newport
  • Pembrokeshire
  • Powys (southern areas)
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf
  • Swansea
  • Torfaen
  • Vale of Glamorgan

