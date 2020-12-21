Covid: Communities rally with children's toys for Christmas
- Published
Struggling parents who have been unable to buy Christmas presents for their children are being helped by their own communities.
Saturday's lockdown announcement led to non-essential shops closing and aisles in supermarkets with items such as toys being cordoned off.
People turned to social media to offer toys to those who had not been able to buy or do not get paid until this week.
One recipient said his children's Christmas had been "saved".
Gavin, 36, from Aberystwyth, is collecting the presents later for his two boys after seeing an advert posted on social media.
"It means so much that someone was prepared to help others," he said.
"At the beginning of February I was diagnosed with a heart condition and haven't been able to work since then.
"I had managed to pick up some books and things for the boys - they are eight and six.
"The build-up to Christmas was terrifying. You want your children to be able to open their presents on Christmas morning.
"They see an advert on the TV and they want it and it's heart-breaking."
He said despite benefits payments being brought forward to Christmas Eve, it would come too late as shops have already been forced to close.
But when he saw the Facebook post, he felt a "weight had been lifted massively".
"I just stared at the post for about 45 minutes and not wanting to ask for help, but as soon as I messaged, the lady replied back," he added.
"The amount of gratitude I felt towards a stranger who was offering to help... it's really amazing and I can't thank this lady enough."
The toys, which included an Xbox games console, have been donated by Louise Perch, who lives near Aberystwyth.
She said: "My youngest son is really sensitive and he likes to think of others all of the time.
"So my boys decided why not give away the extra toys they don't need.
"When people go through tough times you should be able to turn to your local community for help."
'Enormous amount of donations'
Mother-of-two Brittany Baker, 22, from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has received help from her community but has also looked to give back to those who helped her.
She said: "The community I live in have helped me greatly with my children.
"They have helped me to get gifts for them when I haven't been able to afford things.
"I've had an enormous amount of donations to my children and I thought the little bits and bobs I had, I could give a little bit back."
In Cardiff, a group has been set up where people can create wish lists online for people to buy on their behalf.
Liam Schewitz, 42, who is behind the Facebook group, said by Monday morning more than 50 wish lists had been created and in excess of 600 presents bought.
"When the announcement came through on Saturday that shops were being closed it occurred to me that people haven't got a lot of money at the moment.
"The majority of people in the country live month to month. A lot of people's pay is coming in today or the 23rd.
"It was about making sure these families who are in that position would not have their Christmas totally ruined.