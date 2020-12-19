Covid: Wales lockdown at midnight as Christmas plans cut
The whole of Wales will be placed under lockdown from midnight with festive plans cancelled for all but Christmas Day.
First Minister Mark Drakeford told people to "stay-at-home" after urgent talks with ministers over a new strain of coronavirus.
From 23 to 28 December rules had been due to be relaxed to allow people to celebrate the holidays with loved-ones.
But now this is limited to just Christmas Day.
Announcing the strict new measures, which mean people will have to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons, Mr Drakeford said: "While we all want to avoid further disruption to businesses and plans for Christmas, our overriding duty is to protect lives here in Wales."
He added: "We know that 2021 will be a different and a better year.
"Our economy will recover. Christmas will come again."
The changes mean that a Wales-wide lockdown, which was due to come into effect from 28 December, has been brought forward and will begin at midnight tonight.
All of Wales will be placed into the highest level of lockdown - Level 4 - with all but essential shops closed, and people being told to "stay home" to save lives.
Gyms and beauty salons and non-essential shops will have to close at the end of trading today, while bars and restaurants will only be able to open for takeaways, and people will only be allowed to travel for "essential reasons".
What does it mean for Christmas?
From 23 to 28 December restrictions had been due to be eased to allow people from two households in Wales to meet - plus a single person household.
But now this period of relaxed rules has been cancelled, for all but Christmas Day.
On Christmas Day people will be able meet others to form a so-called "Christmas bubble", but people are being advised not to as cases continue to rise.
Why is this happening?
The Welsh Government held an emergency cabinet meeting earlier on Saturday after serious concerns over a new strain of coronavirus, which has been confirmed in Wales.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced tougher rules for Christmas, in response to rising cases.
Then shortly after Mr Drakeford announced the changes, saying: "We now know that this new strain is significantly more infectious and spreads more quickly than the original one.
"Throughout the public health emergency, we have had to respond quickly to the rapid changes, which have been so typical of coronavirus.
"Today has been one of those days when new information has required an immediate response."
What is the case rate in Wales?
A total of 120,432 positive cases have now been confirmed in Wales since the start of the pandemic, and 3,046 people have died with Covid-19.
The most recent data shows that all of the UK's seven most infected local authorities are in Wales.
Almost all health boards in Wales have now suspended some non-emergency services, as the demand on services increases.
Tier four restrictions have been announced for London and the south east of England.
England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said government advisers consider the new strain can spread more quickly.