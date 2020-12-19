Woman dies after 'car rolled into her' in Llandudno
- Published
A pensioner has died after a car rolled back into her as she was getting out of it, police have said.
The 73-year-old woman died on Friday night after the accident at about 18:20 GMT on Conwy Road, Llandudno, Conwy.
North Wales Police are investigating "the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident".
Sgt Darren Newby of the North Wales roads policing unit appealed for witnesses.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been passing the location and who witnessed the collision," he said.