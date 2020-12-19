Ten flood warnings follow heavy rain across Wales
- Published
Ten flood warnings remain in place across Wales following heavy rain.
The Met Office had warned up to 3.5in (90mm) of rain could fall on Friday with flooding and travel disruption possible as a result.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has 10 flood warnings on rivers in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.
Rail services have resumed between Knighton and Llandrindod, in Powys, after flooding while the A4042 was shut at Llanellen, near Abergavenny.
The flood warnings cover the River Teifi at Newcastle Emlyn, Llandysul, Llechryd and Cenarth; the River Cothi at Pontargothi and Pontynyswen; the River Towy at Carmarthen Quay, Llandeilo and Abergwili; the River Cynin at St Clears; and the River Ritec at Tenby.
NRW warned people to "take extra care and keep a safe distance" from river banks, saying "many rivers will be fast flowing and dangerous".