Covid: Christmas 'outpouring of compassion' for those in need
- Published
In communities across Wales, volunteers are rushing to deliver turkey and all the trimmings to make sure no-one feels alone this Christmas.
There were fears many would be isolated or struggling to celebrate during the coronavirus pandemic.
But from fish and chips to Christmas toys and even sheep, people have donated what they can to help others.
Major George Baker of the Salvation Army said there had been an "outpouring of compassion" across Wales.
The organisation, normally seen carolling around towns and cities and handing out hot meals to the homeless, have seen a marked increase in people asking for help this festive period.
Major Baker, divisional commander in south and mid Wales, said said some who had previously donated, were finding themselves unable to pay they bills and at risk of homelessness, after being furloughed or losing their jobs.
But he said people were dropping off toys and food on a daily basis and the charity had even had people leaving them thousands of pounds they had not used after holidays were cancelled.
In Newtown and Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, farmers have been donating cash from livestock sales to help support those alone or struggling to get gifts for children.
"We are seeing people who in the past hadn't really thought much about giving, but now they have neighbours or family who they see have been impacted by Covid-19 and they want to help," said Major Baker
"As much as people are hurting, the generosity has just been overwhelming. It's just been an outpouring of compassion, it gives you a sense of hope for humanity that together we get through this."
'Fish and chips for Christmas tea'
Every Christmas morning at a fish and chip shop in Whitchurch, Cardiff, staff fire up the fryers and help to feed the homeless and elderly within the community.
But this year Muhammad Nazakat, his staff and volunteers will also be cooking up and delivering free hot meals to those affected by the pandemic, as well as NHS workers.
Mr Nazakat, owner of Victoria Fish Bar, said customers had donated warm coats and hats to be given out to those on the streets.
"Many people will be alone on this day, some with no food to eat, some with nobody to eat with, so we will try to do our utmost to help as much as possible," he said.
'It's been a life line'
In one of the areas hardest hit by the pandemic, Rhondda Cynon Taf, neighbours and strangers have rallied together to try and help those in need.
After being set up last year, a group to connect and offer free goods, Cynon Care and Share, now has more than 6,000 members, with some saying it has become a "lifeline for many" during the pandemic.
This Christmas a small group of volunteers in Aberdare are delivering hundreds of toys and food parcels to families to make sure children have a special day after a tough year.
One volunteer said the organiser could barely move for the number of donated toys in her house.
'We'd like to have them round for lunch'
On Christmas Day in Trecynon, people normally gather at St Fagan's Church to have a two-course lunch and watch the Queen's speech before heading home with a present.
But, unable to hold the annual get-together, volunteers have been going door-to-door to deliver "bags of joy" filled with goodies, handmade stockings and crocheted chocolate orange hats, to raise a smile to those spending the holidays on their own.
The team, who said they had done a mammoth shop, have also delivered turkey and all the trimmings to dozens of families and those in need due to the pandemic.
"It's just to let people know we are thinking about them, we can't do what we would like and have them round for lunch," said volunteer Carolyn Walton-Freeman.
"We've done a lot in a short period of time to try and make it as lovely for people as possible."
And in the Swansea Bay areas, 1,000 hampers are being delivered by sports stars to families after a campaign backed by Gareth Bale.
In Wrexham, a cafe owner donated more than 7,000 meals to homeless, vulnerable and elderly people during the pandemic.