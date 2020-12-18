Corwen crash: Man suffers life-threatening injuries
- Published
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash between his car and a minibus in Denbighshire.
Emergency services were called to the A5 between Llidiart y Parc and Glyndyfrdwy, near Corwen, at about 14:30 GMT.
The driver of a silver Mini One convertible was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.
PC Rich Priamo urged anyone who saw the crash between the car and Vauxhall minibus to contact North Wales Police.
"Anybody who may have dashcam is also asked to contact us," he added.
The bypass had been closed but has been reopened.