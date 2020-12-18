Heavy rain is expected to cause flooding in parts of Wales
Heavy rain is forecast to cause flooding in some parts of Wales on Friday.
A yellow warning is in place until 0300 GMT Saturday covering much of south, mid and West wales.
The Met Office has also issued an amber rain warning across the south Wales valleys from 09:00 until mid-night.
Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood warning for the River Ritec in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, while 30 other flood alerts are also in place.
Forecasters have warned of disruption to transport services and power lines with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall in some areas.
Homes are likely to be affected and communities could be be cut off due to water on the roads.
We’ve got some very heavy rain and strong winds moving in from the SW today 💦💨— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 18, 2020
There’s a risk of some flooding, especially in S Wales where there’s an Amber warning in force ⚠️@SimonOKing has more details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j6mnM4AiZ0
The weather warnings will remain in place while a band of heavy rain is expected continue overnight into Saturday.
The amber warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.
The yellow weather warning also includes Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and the Vale of Glamorgan.
NRW said its emergency response workers were working with partners across key sites to check defences were in working order and ensuring any drains were clear to reduce risk to people and homes.
The organisation's duty tactical manager, Sean Moore, warned of "disruption."
"We are urging people to keep a close eye on weather reports and on the NRW website for details on any potential impacts in their areas," he said.
"We're also advising to take extra care when travelling as conditions could be hazardous."