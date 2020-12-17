Covid: Staggered return for Wales' schools in January
- Published
There will be a staggered return for schools after the Christmas break, the Welsh Local Government Association has said.
Online learning will continue at the beginning of term and schools will provide face-to-face learning for the majority of their pupils by 11 January.
A full return to the classroom is expected by 18 January at the latest.
Minimising disruption to children was a priority, the WLGA said.
It comes after a plan to introduce lateral flow tests to schools was announced, so contacts of people who have tested positive can continue going to school if they test negative daily for the duration of their 10-day isolation period.
Secondary schools moved online on Monday for the rest of this term, and primary schools subsequently chose to follow suit.
Arrangements will be made for vulnerable learners and the children of critical workers.
A WLGA spokesman said: "The plan to return to schools in January will give some certainty, whilst also allowing for flexibility to take account of local circumstances.
"Teachers, school staff, learners, and parents and carers' response has been remarkable throughout this challenging year.
"It has not been easy, and we thank them for their continued patience and perseverance to help keep our communities safe."
'Children learn best in the classroom'
The Welsh Government said the flexible approach would enable schools to make safety arrangements for their own circumstances.
"We know from our children and young people that they learn best when in the classroom receiving face-to-face learning, so any measures we put in place must look to minimise further disruption to their education," it added.
The WLGA said some councils had opted for inset days on 4 and 5 January.
Powys council confirmed this was the case in its area, with all pupils returning on 6 January.