Covid: Wales-wide lockdown questioned by Tories

By Felicity Evans
Political editor, Wales

image captionWales will face the toughest restrictions from 28 December

Ten Conservative MPs have written to the first minister questioning a Wales-wide lockdown after Christmas.

From 28 December, people will be told to stay home, with all but essential shops closed in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But a number of Welsh Conservatives have said the nationwide rules are "disproportionate" in areas with low infection rates.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

The backbenchers asked for evidence to support the all-Wales approach when they say infection rates "are vastly different among regions".

It comes after the rules over Christmas were tightened, with non-essential shops to close at 18:00 GMT on Christmas Eve, hospitality at the same time 24 hours later and level four restrictions imposed from December 28.

Between 23-27 December two households, plus a single-person household, can meet for the festive period and people can travel to visit family elsewhere in the UK, where up to three households can meet.

Political leaders across the UK are urging people to show restraint and meet fewer households than the rules allow, for shorter periods of time.

The Tory MPs say in their letter many of their constituents feel Mark Drakeford's decisions are "disproportionate" in many parts of Wales.

They added: "The measures will have a devastating impact in several ways, and will ultimately prove futile, having caused needless societal and economic harm."

They go on to say previous requests for evidence supporting Welsh Government decision-making have been met with "obfuscation, diversion and delay".

They acknowledge ministers have to make challenging decisions but claim the measures drawn up in Wales "do not appear evidenced, proportionate or consistent, even within our own borders".

