Covid: Army to be deployed in Wales for vaccine rollout
- Published
Military medics are set to be deployed to help with the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine in Wales, the UK government has confirmed.
On Tuesday, the first people were given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
But Health Minister Vaughan Gething has warned it could take months for everyone to be vaccinated.
Now armed forces personnel are being sent to communities to help set up centres and administer the vaccine.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said it would help "turn the tide" in the fight against Covid-19.
Front-line NHS staff and the over 80s are at the top of the list for the vaccine.
On Wednesday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic reached 114,566 in Wales.
Mr Hart said more than 90 armed forces staff would now be deployed to speed up the vaccination process in communities across Wales.
The staff will be used to support health boards to set up vaccination centres and for the first time military medical staff will help to administer the jab alongside NHS workers.
It comes after ministers approved a Military Aid request for the Welsh Government.
Mr Hart confirmed the Army medics and staff would be in place from 4 January to 28 February to help with a "considerable logistical challenge"."The use of the military to help with this vital work shows how we can pull together to meet the needs of the whole of the United Kingdom as we tackle the pandemic," Mr Hart said."With case rates high across many areas of Wales, it is important that we continue to support the Welsh Government."
Military personnel have previously helped with mass testing in Merthyr Tydfil and set up field hospitals and testing facilities across the UK.
On Wednesday Mr Gething also confirmed people travelling from the Republic of Namibia, Uruguay and the US Virgin Islands would have to isolate on arrival in Wales.