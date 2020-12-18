Brexit: Firms stockpiling over Brexit border 'anxiety'
By Brian Meechan
BBC Wales business correspondent
- Published
Companies are stockpiling goods because of "anxiety" over what will happen after the Brexit transition period, a business body has said.
Ferry company Stena Lines said its route between Dublin and Holyhead has had its busiest three weeks on record as firms prepare for 1 January.
Chambers Wales added the detail on trading arrangements may still not be clear in time, even with a trade deal.
Talks are continuing between the EU and UK government to reach an agreement.
Chambers Wales, which represents businesses in Wales, said stockpiling was happening in both directions, with more Welsh goods being exported to the EU and more products and components being imported.
Chief executive Heather Anstey-Myers said: "In terms of the business mood, it is anxious because we've had a lot of uncertainty.
"This comes [as they are] trading through a global pandemic and now have to be trying to work out what to do with the change of trading environment with the EU.
"For any business that feels that they're not going to be affected I would say do not stick your head in the sand. Look at how you may be affected, even if it is your supply chains."
Whisky producer Penderyn exports spirits from is distillery near the Brecon Beacons all over the world.
However it also relies on imports, such as glass bottles from France, which is has started stockpiling with only weeks to go until the transition period ends.
Chief executive Stephen Davies said: "There's always very careful planning task to make sure the glass arrives on time.
"That's made a lot more difficult now because of the uncertainty over the levy tariffs. Will there be additional import taxes? What will happen? So that's part of the challenge."
Stockpiling is adding to demands on the transport system, according to Chambers Wales.
Ports across the UK have already seen congestion and there are fears a no deal Brexit could make the problems worse.
As well as moving products across borders, other problems include a shortage of pallets to move them on.
Warehouse and haulage firms have seen a surge in demand with very little spare space left at sites.
The 120 vehicles at Bridgend-based haulage company John Raymond Transport have never been busier.
"Work rates have increased exponentially on what they would ordinarily be at this time of year, further exacerbated of course by Covid and staff pressures," said chief operating manager Geraint Davies.
"We're managing to deal with things in the most pragmatic way possible."
The Irish Road Haulage Association has previously said it expects there to be "mayhem" at Holyhead when the transition period comes to an end.
But Stena Line, which owns the Anglesey port, said it was confident the transition would be smooth.
The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January 2020, but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months
- Talks are happening: The UK and the EU have until 31 December 2020 to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes