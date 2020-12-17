Covid-19 leading cause of death in Wales again
- Published
Covid-19 was the biggest cause of death in Wales in November for the first time in six months, new figures show.
The virus accounted for 21.6% of all registered deaths, a higher proportion than in England, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Covid had last been the leading cause of death in both April and May before dropping back.
The mortality rate rose "significantly" for a second month, to 260 deaths per 100,000 people in Wales.
It was also more than twice the rate in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived areas.
Over the summer, Covid-19 fell back significantly as a cause of death, but was back to being the third leading cause of death in October, behind dementia and heart disease.
It has now overtaken those causes.
The age-adjusted mortality rate in Wales for deaths is above that in England, where it is 191.3 deaths per 100,000 people, for a second month in succession.
But it is still below the peak in April, when it was more than 495 deaths per 100,000.
The figures also show:
- There were 3,363 deaths registered in Wales in November, 576 more deaths than the five-year average
- 726 deaths in the month were due to Covid-19
- Where Covid-19 is mentioned on death certificates, it was the underlying cause of death in 88.4% of cases in Wales
- So it is estimated that 21.6% of all deaths were due to Covid-19 and, taking into account deaths involving Covid as a cause, it takes it to 24.9% of deaths
- The second and third causes of deaths in Wales were heart disease (316 deaths) and dementia
- So far this year, Covid is the second most common cause of death in Wales (9.8% of all deaths), but this a lower proportion than in England (11.2% of all deaths).