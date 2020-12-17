Weather: Flooding warning as heavy rain forecast on Friday
Forecasters have warned homes and businesses could be flooded and travel affected by heavy rain on Friday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' rain warning across west and most of south and mid Wales from 07:00 GMT on Friday until 03:00 on Saturday.
Forecasters predict parts of south Wales could to see 60-80 mm of rain with 50-60 mph (80 - 99 km/h) gusts "likely" on coasts and higher ground".
People have also been warned power cuts and floodwater is "possible".
"A band of heavy rain will move eastwards across the area on Friday morning before clearing to the east early on Saturday," said the Met Office.
"After wet weather on preceding days, some flooding is likely. This in turn will affect transport and travel."