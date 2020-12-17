Covid in Wales: Clear path out of lockdown needed, says Plaid
A plan for how Wales can come out of alert level four lockdown has to be made clear, Plaid Cymru has said.
On Wednesday First Minister Mark Drakeford said all non-essential shops will shut after Christmas Eve, hospitality will close at 18:00 GMT on Christmas Day and Wales will enter lockdown on 28 December.
People will be told to stay at home, not create extended households and travel only for essential reasons.
The lockdown currently has no end date.
It will be reviewed every three weeks, beginning in January.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Plaid member of the Senedd (MS) for Mid and West Wales Helen Mary Jones said: "We've got to understand what success looks like - how are we going to know when it is safe to relax these restrictions and that isn't clear to people unfortunately."
She added: "Going forward the Welsh Government has got to get its messages across clearly.
"At what levels of transfer rate of the virus can we start to open hospitality?"
The lockdown will see similar level of restrictions to the first lockdown or the firebreak in the autumn but unlike then, schools and childcare will stay open.
All indoor and outdoor events and visitor attractions will be cancelled or closed and gyms, hairdressers, hospitality businesses and holiday accommodation will shut.
Wedding ceremonies and funerals can take place with limited numbers, but no receptions or wakes can occur.