Conman Keith Morgan who claimed links to Tom Cruise dies
A "fantasist" benefits claimant who convinced international investors Tom Cruise wanted to buy a £50m mansion from him has died in prison.
Keith Morgan, 63, had been due at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday to return the proceeds of his crimes.
A hearing was told Morgan died after being taken to hospital from Cardiff prison.
He had claimed connections to Downing Street, the US Government and Saudi royalty to steal money.
But the father-of-two was actually bankrupt and living off handouts in a three-bedroom rented house in Pontypridd, South Wales.
Morgan's claims included having a 20% stake in one of the most expensive estates in Hollywood, having a team of ex-SAS bodyguards to protect him and building a haven for Syrian refugees.
Cardiff Crown Court heard during Morgan's trial in October 2018 how he pretended to be a man with significant funds who had told New York-based businessman Wa'el Chenab he had land in Hollywood which he hoped to develop, and that he had been in discussions with actor Tom Cruise about it.
Morgan was arrested after his bank tipped off police in December 2014 that £1m had been deposited in his account.
South Wales Police froze his account and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
A day later in a dramatic showdown, armed officers were called to the area near to the Welsh Assembly's Senedd building in Cardiff Bay, where Morgan was armed with a 12in knife.
There was a standoff of several hours before he handed over the weapon.
He was jailed for fraud and money laundering in October 2018. It took investigators two years to unravel his illegal financial affairs.
Morgan was being held at HMP Prison, Berwyn, but had been brought to Cardiff prison ahead of the proceeds of crime hearing.
Prosecutor Tim Evans told the hearing: "We were made aware by email that Mr Morgan had passed away.
"Those that had contact with Mr Morgan were simply doing our job."
The court ruled that no confiscation order could be made against the convicted fraudster because he was dead.
Judge Michael Fitton QC gave his condolences to Morgan's widow, who was in court, over the "particular circumstances" of his death.
The Prison Service refused to comment on the circumstances and whether Morgan had contracted Covid-19 in jail.
A spokesman said: "HMP Cardiff prisoner Keith Morgan recently died in hospital and our thoughts are with his friends and family.
"The prisons and probation ombudsman has been informed."
An inquest will be held by the Cardiff coroner.
The Crown Prosecution Service will now start other measures to claw back Morgan's illegal gains.