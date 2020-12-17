Bangor High Street fire 'still threatens ruined businesses' a year on
By Nia Cerys
BBC News
- Published
There are calls for demolition to start on part of Wales' longest high street, a year after a fire "ruined businesses".
The blaze in a flat above the Japanese Noodle One restaurant in Bangor on 17 December 2019 caused extensive structural damage.
Scaffolding has been in place since and vehicles can't pass along part of the road, affecting trade and deliveries.
Businesses are asking for work to start soon to safeguard their future.
At the end of a difficult year caused by Covid restrictions, some fear they may have to close unless the road is reopened as soon as possible.
Gwynedd council has granted permission to demolish the damaged buildings and Evans Wolfenden Partnership (EWP) has been appointed to oversee the work.
EWP declined to comment, but the council said it was considering taking further action to try to speed up the process.
There was hope the work could have been completed by last Easter, but one year on there is still little progress.
The scheme is said to be proving problematic due to utility works and pipework underground, some of it very old.
There are fears the street will not be able to withstand the weight of a large crane and temporary foundations.
'The insurance policy won't be enough'
Morgan's clothes shop, which was damaged in the fire, moved to a pop-up store further down the street.
Helga Morgan, one of the owners, said she was concerned about the rising costs of the demolition work.
"About a month ago we heard that the costs would be somewhere between £900,000 and £1m, just to demolish both buildings. The big problem for us is that the insurance policy won't be enough to pay for that," she said.
"We're still in the dark at the moment about what's happening and when they're going to start the work."
'It's really quiet'
Katherine Logan-Mason works at the Kyffin Café Deli, which is in the part that is currently closed off to vehicles.
"It's really quiet now because the road is closed," she said.
"It's difficult to get deliveries up here too because the lorries can't come."
Buddug Morgan, co-owner of Y Gist Aur jewellers, said: "It's ruined businesses at this end of the city to be honest. No traffic can pass without going all the way round, and people don't want to do that.
"I can't understand why it's taking so long and nothing has happened yet. It's a huge problem for every business here - and some of them may have to close unfortunately."
'Time is passing'
Local councillor Enid Parry said: "Shops like Poundstretchers have closed, the Fat Cat Café hasn't reopened, and some other shops haven't opened. It's really affected businesses.
"The time is passing and people are completely fed up now. You can blame the virus but there were three-and-a-half months at the beginning of the year before the virus came. They need a push now to get on with it."
A Gwynedd council spokesperson said work to demolish the buildings "is the responsibility of the owners".
"Over the last few months, we as a council have tried to support the owners with any necessary arrangements, and are aware that a number of technical issues have arisen.
"Despite that, we are disappointed that the work hasn't started and that there is no date in sight for that to happen.
"We are also aware of the concerns of nearby businesses and the effect on the city centre. As a result, the council is now considering further compulsory steps to try to resolve the situation."