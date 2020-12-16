Covid: Two household limit at Christmas to be made law
People will only be able to meet two households plus an additional single person household in Wales over the festive period by law.
The Welsh Government has clarified that guidance set by the first minister on Wednesday will be set out in regulations.
It comes despite earlier reports that the four UK nations had agreed to allow three households to meet.
The relaxation in the rules have been planned for 23-27 December.