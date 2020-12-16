Covid: Which rules are changing in Wales and when?
A new set of rules has been announced for Wales covering the festive period and beyond.
Here's what you need to know.
Do I need to change my Christmas plans?
The rules previously set that you can form a bubble of up to three households have not legally changed - though First Minister Mark Drakeford said it is possible they will.
The Welsh Government is already urging people to reduce their Christmas bubble to two households.
Answering questions from journalists at the Welsh Government's press conference on Wednesday, Mr Drakeford said reducing the size of the bubble was now the message and whether that is guidance or law would be discussed.
"A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas, a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas and here in Wales the advice of the Welsh Government is that only two households should come together," Mr Drakeford said.
"None of us want to give this deadly disease to our closest family or friends."
People living alone will still be able to join with another household to form one household as a support bubble, and divorced or separated parents will still be able to continue with their usual childcare arrangements.
Can I go to Boxing Day sales?
No. All non-essential shops will shut after trading ends on Christmas Eve.
Some retailers may choose to offer Boxing Day sales online.
There is no set deadline for this alert level to be lifted - instead there is a set of criteria which must be reached for restrictions to be eased.
Similarly, all hairdressers and beauty salons must shut from Christmas Eve onwards, along with gyms and leisure centres.
And hospitality premises must shut from 18:00 GMT on Christmas Day.
What is alert level four?
Wales will enter alert level four from 28 December, the most similar level of restrictions to the first lockdown or the firebreak in the autumn.
However, unlike then, schools and childcare will stay open.
People will be required to stay at home and only mix with their household or support bubble.
Travelling will only by allowed for essential purposes, such as for work and for caring responsibilities. International travel would not be allowed.
All indoor and outdoor events and visitor attractions will be cancelled or closed, non-essential shops will shut as will gyms, hairdressers, hospitality businesses and holiday accommodation.
Wedding ceremonies and funerals can take place with limited numbers, but no receptions or wakes can occur.
Has anything changed now?
From now on, everyone who can work from home should do so, the Welsh Government says.
Local authorities will also take decisions about the services they provide ahead of Christmas such as libraries.
Wednesday is the last day of school across Wales, with many having already moved to online learning and and setting inset days for the final two days of term.
The enforcement of regulations and guidance will be strengthened to make sure all the measures are in place and being fully and properly observed, Mr Drakeford told the government's news conference on Wednesday.
"The weeks ahead will be very difficult," Mr Drakeford said, adding the year ahead does show "some promise" with the vaccination roll-out and rapid testing for schools, care home staff and police.