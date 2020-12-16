Covid in Wales: A-levels and GCSE assessment schedule outlined
By Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales education and family correspondent
- Published
Assessments for A-levels and GCSEs will start after the February half term but schools will decide when they are held, Wales' education minister has said.
A group of school and college leaders has been working on the details of the process for awarding grades, after a decision to scrap summer 2021 exams.
Internal assessments will be held from February until April with external assessments between May and June.
Kirsty Williams said universities could be "confident" in students' abilities.
Exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic's continued disruption to education from September, and the difficulties in making sure there would be a level playing field for students across Wales.
A Design and Delivery Advisory Group, made up of schools and college leaders, has recommended grades are based on a mix of internal and external assessments.
If coursework is part of the qualification then that will contribute to grades as planned.
Internal assessments can be held by schools within a window from 22 February to 23 April.
They will be able to choose from assessments provided by the exam board, the WJEC, and they will be marked by teachers.
External assessments, set and marked by the exam board, will take place in a window between 17 May and 29 June.
"Teachers and lecturers will decide how and when to deliver these assessments within the classroom so they do not create the pressure and anxiety of exams," the government said.
Ms Williams said the system was "mindful of our learners' well-being".
"I am satisfied we have an approach that is fair for all learners whilst minimising disruption to learning and maintaining confidence and trust in the integrity of qualifications in Wales," she said.
"I am also confident these plans minimise the impact on teacher workload - teachers and lecturers are already under a great deal of pressure and we do not want to add to this."
The system decided for summer 2020 grades collapsed after uproar at the downgrading of grades estimated by teachers.
The regulator, Qualifications Wales, said there had to be "public confidence" in next year's system.
"This is a new approach that WJEC will be delivering and there will be risks and challenges," said chief executive Philip Blaker.
"We will need to do further work with stakeholders and the Design and Delivery Advisory Group to confirm the appeals process and how grades will be awarded.
"We will also be engaging widely with schools, colleges and stakeholders so everyone fully understands the approach to regulating qualifications for this coming summer."
The Design and Delivery Advisory Group will continue to look at how differences in disruption to learning might be considered, how the appeals process would work and the grading process, the Welsh Government said.
Ms Williams is due to write to schools and learners to outline plans for the next six months.