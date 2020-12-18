BBC News

Wales in 2020: What has the year been like for you?

Published
image captionIn May, people in Abertillery joined others around the UK to show thanks for key workers

The last year has been tough, strange and in many cases tragic.

But has 2020 taught you something valuable or life-changing? Or, in spite of everything, has it been the best year of your life?

BBC Wales News invites you to submit your experiences to appear in a story.

Recently we've written stories based on your questions about homelessness, electric cars and Covid-19.

Use this form to share your experiences with us:

