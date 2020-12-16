Covid: Black Lion, Aberaeron, fined for selling alcohol
A pub has been fined £1,000 for breaking Covid rules.
Pubs have been banned since 4 December from selling alcohol and must also close at 18:00 GMT every day.
But the Black Lion in Aberaeron, Ceredigion, was caught by council public protection officers breaching both of those rules.
Ceredigion council said the fine was issued on 9 December and warned other businesses would be fined if they were caught flouting rules.