Amazon driver robbery: Llanrumney man, 31, in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an Amazon delivery driver who was held at knifepoint in Cardiff.
The 31 year old was detained after the driver's van and about 30 parcels were taken in Burnham Avenue, Llanrumney, on 6 December. Some of the parcels were later found discarded nearby.
The man, from Llanrumney, has been charged with robbery.
He was granted conditional bail by Cardiff magistrates and is due before Cardiff Crown Court in January.
A 23-year old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released as inquiries continue, South Wales Police said.
The driver was uninjured in the incident.