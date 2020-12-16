Covid: Boxing Day sales off in Wales ahead of lockdown on 28 December
- Published
Non-essential shops will close in Wales from the end of trading on Christmas Eve, with the country going into a stay-at-home lockdown four days later.
Close-contact services, such as hair salons, will also have to shut before Christmas, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.
All hospitality will close at 18:00 GMT on Christmas Day.
It follows an agreement by UK nations to continue to allow three households to mix between 23 and 27 December.
However, Mr Drakeford told a press conference his government was advising only two households to meet in a single "bubble".
The situation in Wales was "extremely serious", he said, with one in five people testing positive for the virus.
More than 2,100 people, "equivalent to five full general hospitals" were being treated in the NHS with Covid, he said.
Wales will go into a level four lockdown, the highest possible, from 28 December, with some sectors closing during the Christmas period.
Under the recently published plans people will be expected to stay at home with travel only allowed for essential reasons.