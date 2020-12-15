Horse rescued from ledge after Cemaes Bay sea swim
A horse has been rescued from a ledge after it bolted into the sea and swam along the coast before getting trapped.
The horse became spooked while being ridden at Cemaes Bay, on Anglesey, on Tuesday, the coastguard said.
A coastguard search and rescue team found the rider uninjured.
The horse had found its way onto a ledge, but because of the outgoing tide it was over a metre up on slippery rocks. A rescuer made their way to the horse and slowly led it down the rocks.
The horse, which was also uninjured, was returned to its owner.