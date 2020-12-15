Amazon delivery driver robbed at knife point in Cardiff
Two men have been arrested after an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at knife point in Cardiff.
Police said the driver's van was taken in Burnham Avenue, Llanrumney, at about midday on Sunday, 6 December.
About 30 parcels were also taken with the van, some of which were later found discarded in a nearby lane.
Police arrested two men, aged 31 and 23, from Llanrumney. The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.
The 23-year old, who was arrested in connection with the incident, was released under investigation, South Wales police said.