Fire crews tackle blaze at Farrells Home Care, Aberdare
Fire crews are tackling a large building fire in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Five fire engines and two water bowsers were sent to Farrells Home Care, Aberdare, following a callout at 18:35 GMT.
The building was said to be "well alight".
It is not yet known what caused the blaze but South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation would take place.
Rhondda Cynon Taff council leader Andrew Morgan tweeted a photograph showing firefighters using an aerial platform to tackle the blaze.
Real shame to see Farrell’s Home Care on fire tonight, a long established Cynon Valley business. pic.twitter.com/c3TixRm2Zn— Cllr Andrew Morgan (@AndrewMorganRCT) December 15, 2020
